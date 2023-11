Caruso is probable for Monday's game against the Jazz with a right elbow strain.

The 29-year-old played through a shoulder injury Saturday against the Nuggets and is now dealing with an elbow issue, but it's not expected to affect his availability for Monday. Since he posted 13 points and 13 rebounds Oct. 27 against the Thunder, Caruso is averaging just 4.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 21.8 minutes.