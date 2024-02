Caruso was held out of Monday's practice for an unspecified reason, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Head coach Billy Donovan seemed to suggest that Caruso was receiving a maintenance day while he tends to some bumps and bruises, but the expectation is that the 29-year-old will be ready to play Tuesday against the Timberwolves. The Bulls will release their injury report later Monday, at which point Caruso's status for Tuesday's contest will be known.