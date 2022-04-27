Caruso (concussion) has been ruled out for Wednesday's Game 5 matchup with the Bucks in Milwaukee, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Along with Caruso, the Bulls are also expected to be without Zach LaVine, who entered the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols Tuesday. With two of their backcourt starters out of the lineup, the Bulls are expected to rely more heavily on Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White to fill minutes at the two guard spots. If the Bulls can pull off the upset win on the road Wednesday to stave off elimination, Caruso could have a chance at clearing the protocol before Friday's Game 6 matchup.