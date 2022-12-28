Caruso (concussion) will miss Wednesday's game versus the Bucks, Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Caruso was deemed questionable on the initial injury report Tuesday but will miss a third consecutive game while working his way through concussion protocols. Ayo Dosunmu, Coby White and Goran Dragic are all candidates to see extra minutes at point guard in Caruso's absence. However, per Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune, Caruso has cleared concussion protocol, so he likely stands a good chance to suit up Friday against the Pistons.