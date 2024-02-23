Caruso is in the starting lineup to face the Celtics on Thursday, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Caruso came off the bench for the first time since Dec. 18 in the Bulls' previous matchup before the All-Star break against the Cavaliers, but that decision was strictly matchup-related, so he'll recover his regular starting spot here. This means Andre Drummond will once again come off the bench. Caruso is averaging 7.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game since the beginning of February.