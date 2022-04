Caruso will start Sunday's Game 1 against the Bucks.

Caruso missed the final three games of the regular season with a bruised back, but he was removed from the injury report Saturday will be back in the starting lineup to begin the postseason. Chicago has used Caruso as both a starter and a reserve this season, but he'll get the nod as the nominal point guard Sunday alongside Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams and Nikola Vucevic.