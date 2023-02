Caruso will start Wednesday's game at Indiana.

With DeMar DeRozan (thigh) sidelined, the Bulls will go with a smaller lineup featuring all three of Ayo Dosunmu, Caruso and Zach LaVine. Indiana will start Tyrese Haliburton, T.J. McConnell and Buddy Hield, so defensively the alignment makes sense. Caruso has mostly operated off the bench this season, though this will mark his fifth start since Jan. 1.