Caruso remains in the NBA's concussion protocols as of Tuesday and didn't travel with the team to Milwaukee, but he hasn't officially been ruled out for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Bucks, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Caruso remained at home to rest during Chicago's practice Tuesday and, given the fact that he isn't traveling with the team, appears doubtful for Game 5. Zach LaVine (COVID-19 protocols) is also unlikely to play in the win-or-go-home matchup, so barring a late change of plans, Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White are both expected to garner major roles.