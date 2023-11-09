Caruso posted 19 points (7-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and three steals across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 116-115 overtime loss to Phoenix.

Caruso was efficient from the field and active across the board, as evidenced by an impressive stat-filling performance that saw him contribute on both ends of the court. Caruso is expected to have a secondary role on offense for the Bulls even when deployed as a starter as long as the trio of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic are available, but he certainly made his presence felt in this one. To note, this was Caruso's second straight game with double-digit points.