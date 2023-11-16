Caruso ended with 16 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 96-94 loss to the Magic.

Caruso returned to action after missing the previous game with a toe injury, pouring in 16 points in 24 minutes. He has now scored double-digits in three consecutive games, something that is unheard of for the defensive-minded guard. While injuries remain an ongoing concern, Caruso is cobbling together an impressive season, sitting inside the top 75 in 12-team leagues.