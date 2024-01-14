Caruso amassed 11 points (3-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals across 33 minutes during Saturday's 122-116 win over the Spurs.

Caruso matched his season high by combining for five steals plus blocks, while Saturday also marked his third consecutive game with multiple made threes. In starts this season, Caruso is averaging 10.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks on excellent 45.9/42.4/80.0 percent efficiency with 7.7 shots per game.