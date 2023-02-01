Caruso recorded 10 points (3-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 108-103 loss to the Clippers.

Caruso did his thing Tuesday, racking up four combined steals and blocks despite playing just 23 minutes. He continues to be an elite source of steals, and can typically be found floating around on waiver wires, even in competitive leagues. Unless he can work his way to at least 28 minutes per night on a regular basis, his value starts and ends with streaming.