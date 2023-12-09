Caruso suffered a left ankle injury during Friday's game against the Spurs and will not return, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports. He finished with four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 18 minutes.

This is a new injury for Caruso, as he has also been battling a lingering toe issue. He should be considered questionable for Monday's game against the Bucks. With Zach LaVine (foot) already out several weeks, the Bulls could give Ayo Dosunmu extended run if Caruso is forced to miss time.