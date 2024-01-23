Caruso finished Monday's 115-113 loss to Phoenix with 15 points (5-12 FG, 5-11 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 33 minutes.

Caruso is the type of player who can contribute in multiple ways, and he played the part Monday with three of his team's four blocks to go along with a team-best five triples. The versatile guard has recorded at least three steals-plus-blocks in five straight games, and he has a pair of three-block efforts during that span. Caruso isn't typically a big-time scorer, but he has contributed offensively with multiple three-pointers in seven consecutive contests.