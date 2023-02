Caruso (foot) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies.

Caruso was sidelined for a second straight game in Monday's 128-104 win over the Spurs, but he may be able to make his return to action in the second half of the Bulls' back-to-back set. If the Bulls sign off on Caruso playing through the sore left foot, he'll likely form a backcourt pairing with Coby White on the second unit.