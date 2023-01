Caruso posted 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 31 minutes during Sunday's 132-118 victory over the Warriors.

Caruso didn't perform particularly well in terms of scoring, but he came within one rebound of securing his second double-double of the 2022-23 campaign. He also dished out seven assists, which marks his highest total in this category since Dec. 7.