Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said after Friday's 121-108 loss to the Raptors that Caruso exited the contest after getting his left foot stepped on and didn't return because he wasn't "feeling great," K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Caruso finished with seven points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 18 minutes.

Caruso left the game for good with 7:35 to play in the third quarter after teammate Coby White inadvertently stepped on his foot. While Donovan noted that Caruso was hurting, the coach also said that the Bulls' deficit at the time factored into the decision to keep Caruso on the bench for the final quarter. Caruso should be considered day-to-day heading into Sunday's game against the Nets.