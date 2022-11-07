Caruso ended Sunday's 113-104 loss to the Raptors with four points (1-11 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, 11 assists, two blocks and two steals across 32 minutes.

Caruso started and produced his first double-double of the season. His season-long shooting woes continued as he missed 10 of his 11 shot attempts, bringing his shooting percentage down to 32.7 for the season. Never before had he grabbed more than 10 boards in a game and it marked just the third time he's dished out at least 11 assists.