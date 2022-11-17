Caruso amassed 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 124-110 loss to the Pelicans.

Caruso scored in double figures for the first time this season after being held to zero points in each of his last two contests heading into Wednesday's clash. He found the majority of his success from three, setting a new top mark on the season with three made triples. The Texas A&M product is primarily known for his work on the defensive end, which makes him an undesirable add for most fantasy managers.