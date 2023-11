Caruso (toe) is present at shootaround while remaining questionable for Tuesday's game against Boston, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Caruso stayed after shootaround to put up additional shots as well, potential indicating that his toe is on the mend. That being said, he has been dealing with a left toe strain and it's after-effects for multiple weeks. He missed Sunday's contest against Brooklyn, which makes his status worth monitoring throughout the day Tuesday.