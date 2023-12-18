Caruso (ankle) won't start Monday's game against the 76ers.

Caruso has been sidelined for three of the team's past four games, playing just five minutes in his lone appearance during that stretch. The ankle injury has allowed Ayo Dosunmu to carve out a solid role in the backcourt, and he'll maintain that gig for at least one more game while Caruso presumably operates in a limited role off the bench. Caruso may be subject to a minutes restriction for a few games in an attempt to prevent a potential setback.