Caruso is probable for Monday's game against the Hawks.

Caruso continues to battle a left ankle sprain but hasn't missed a game since Feb. 28. He averaged 11.3 points, 4.7 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 steals in 31.5 minutes across 16 March appearances. Caruso posted 21 points (7-8 FG), five assists, five rebounds and five steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's win in Minnesota.