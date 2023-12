Caruso will not return to Saturday's game against the Pelicans due to a left toe injury. He finished with eight points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one block in 13 minutes.

Caruso's toe issue has been lingering for weeks, and he can't seem to catch a break. Ayo Dosunmu started the second half in his place and could see a bump in fantasy value if Caruso is unable to play Wednesday against Charlotte.