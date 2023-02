Caruso has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Hornets due to a right foot sprain, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

Caruso appeared to twist his ankle early in Thursday's game and was forced to the locker room prior to being ruled out. He will finish with seven points, three rebounds and a steal across seven minutes of action. Caruso's next chance to play will come Saturday against the Trail Blazers.