Caruso will not return to Thursday's game against Miami due to a left ankle issue, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports. He finished with six points and one assist in five minutes.

Caruso has had some awful luck with injuries this season. He had just returned from a two-game absence due to the same ankle giving him problems, only to get tangled up with Nikola Vucevic and aggravate it again. If Caruso is forced to miss additional time, Ayo Dosunmu will likely pick up most of his minutes and started the second half of Thursday's game.