Caruso (ankle) will play Friday against the Nets, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of the Nets Wire reports.

Caruso and Ayo Dosunmu (illness) have been cleared to suit up after being listed as probable. Caruso has appeared in 14 straight games (13 starts) and averaged 10.9 points, 4.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals in 31.1 minutes during that stretch.