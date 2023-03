Caruso (illness) will suit up for Friday's game versus the Timberwolves, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Caruso didn't participate in practice Thursday, but it appears the additional night of rest has done the trick, and he will give it a go. Caruso has started the last three contests for the Bulls, averaging 7.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals over 24.7 minutes in those tilts.