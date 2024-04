Caruso (ankle) is available to face the Hawks on Monday.

Caruso continues to battle a nagging ankle injury, but he'll give it a go Monday. He's not expected to have any limitations whatsoever, so Caruso should be in the Bulls' starting lineup and ready to handle his regular workload. He's averaging 13.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game over his last 10 appearances.