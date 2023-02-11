Caruso (foot) is available for Saturday's tilt at Cleveland.
As expected, Caruso will play through left foot soreness to appear in a third straight game. Over his past 13 appearances, he's averaged 6.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.0 steals in 24.7 minutes.
