Caruso (ankle) is available to face the Rockets on Thursday, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.

Caruso was initially deemed questionable after tweaking his ankle Monday, and even though he was unable to practice Wednesday, he'll still be available for this contest. Caruso should remain in the starting lineup, a role in which he's averaging 10.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.5 steals per game since the All-Star break.