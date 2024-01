Caruso will start Monday's game against the Hornets, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Caruso missed the previous game against Charlotte but will return to action Monday, replacing Ayo Dosunmu in the starting lineup. Across 18 appearances as a starter this season, Caruso has averaged 10.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 24.7 minutes per game.