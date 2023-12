Caruso will enter the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Bucks.

The Bulls are missing Zach LaVine (foot) and DeMar DeRozan (ankle), so Caruso and Ayo Dosunmu will step into the first unit alongside Coby White, Patrick Williams and Nikola Vucevic. Caruso is usually a defensive-minded player, but he'll suddenly have more usage coming his way Thursday.