Caruso is unavailable for Sunday's game against Atlanta after suffering a tailbone injury in Saturday's game versus Dallas. Ayo Dosunmu will likely start at point guard, with Goran Dragic and Coby White getting extended minutes in the backcourt in his absence. Caruso will have extra time to heal for Wednesday's matchup with the Knicks.