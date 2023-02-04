Caruso (foot) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Blazers, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Caruso was forced to leave Thursday's game against the Hornets and was later diagnosed with left mid-foot soreness, so his chances of featuring against Portland were tied to his pain tolerance and how quickly he would've been able to recover. The absence of the veteran thins the backcourt depth, and it seems Coby White and Goran Dragic would be in line to have more significant roles off the bench. Caruso's next chance to return will come Monday against the Spurs.