Caruso is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Bucks due to left mid-foot soreness.

Chicago will be shorthanded for the final game before the break, with Caruso, DeMar DeRozan (quadriceps), Goran Dragic (knee), Javonte Green (knee) and Derrick Jones (adductor) out. Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu and Dalen Terry should continue seeing extra run. Caruso will end up playing just once during the Bulls' three-game week, but he at least brought value as a defensive-stats streamer in Chicago's 117-113 loss to Indiana on Wednesday, when he produced five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three assists, three steals, two rebounds and one block in 30 minutes.