Caruso has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Game 4 against the Bucks due to a facial injury, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.

Caruso took an inadvertent shot to the face from Jevon Carter during the final minutes of the first half and wasn't with the team to start the second half. Ayo Dosunmu drew the start in his place and will likely garner an increased role for the remainder of the contest.