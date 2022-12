Caruso won't return to Wednesday's game against Atlanta due to a right shoulder sprain, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Caruso injured his shoulder sometime during the first half of Wednesday's matchup, as the guard posted five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds, one steal and one block in 11 minutes before exiting. Caruso will presumably be tabbed questionable for the Bulls' next contest Friday against New York.