McKinnie produced six points (2-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), one assist and one block across 29 minutes during Saturday's 118-92 loss to Miami.

McKinnie, having just signed a 10-day contract with the Bulls, walked straight into the rotation thanks to an abundance of player absences. Where his minutes go from here is anyone's guess, making him a very risky target in fantasy leagues. He has never been anything close to a reliable asset and so managers should probably adopt a wait-and-see approach before making any moves.