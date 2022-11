Drummond (shoulder) is available Wednesday against the Pelicans, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Drummond indicated Tuesday that he intended to suit up for Wednesday's matchup, and the 29-year-old will be able to return from a six-game absence after participating in Wednesday's shootaround. Over his first six appearances of the season, he's averaged 9.0 points and 10.2 rebounds in 16.8 minutes per game.