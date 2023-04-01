Drummond closed with six points (3-4 FG), 11 rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 14 minutes during Friday's 121-91 victory over the Hornets.

After missing last game (personal), Drummond played just under 14 minutes but still managed to put up double-digit rebounds while adding two steals and a block in his short time on the court. The 29-year-old center doesn't score a ton, but he gives fantasy managers great numbers whenever he gets enough opportunity, particularly in the rebounding and blocks categories. It's been difficult to predict when that occurs from game to game, but he has reached 12-plus minutes in each of his last five appearances.