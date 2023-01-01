Drummond closed Saturday's 103-102 loss to the Cavaliers with two points (1-1 FG), one rebound and one block over 13 minutes.

Drummond played as the backup center again Saturday but was basically invisible. A recent ankle injury to Derrick Jones opened the door for Drummond to take back the secondary role. While Jones was available to play Saturday, he remained fixed to the bench. Drummond maintained his role but based on this effort, that may not last very long. Outside of some limited streaming appeal, Drummond can be safely ignored in standard formats.