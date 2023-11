Drummond ended with six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, one block and one steal over 15 minutes during Saturday's 102-97 victory over the Heat.

Drummond hasn't played more than 18 minutes in a game this season but is averaging 6.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 13.8 minutes across 14 appearances. That's stellar per-minute production, but the veteran big man is unlikely to garner a larger role, especially given Nikola Vucevic's propensity for never missing games.