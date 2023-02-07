Drummond notched 21 points (9-9 FG, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block across 21 minutes during Monday's 128-104 victory over San Antonio.

Throughout his career, Drummond has shown the ability to grab rebounds at a prolific clip while contributing in the defensive categories when given meaningful minutes, but those opportunities have been scarce thus far during his first season in Chicago. Even though starting center Nikola Vucevic was healthy Tuesday, head coach Billy Donovan opted to limit him to 24 minutes and leaned more heavily on Drummond, who roasted the hapless Spurs to finish plus-30 during his time on the court. After he had been largely outside of the rotation since the calendar flipped to 2023, Drummond has now logged double-digit minutes in three straight games, averaging 14.3 points and 10.3 rebounds while shooting 81.8 percent from the field in 16.3 minutes per contest over that stretch. Drummond could stick around that level of playing time while his main competition for minutes, Derrick Jones, sees more run as a backup forward, but don't expect the veteran center to maintain the level of efficiency or collect rebounds quite as prolifically as he has over the past three games.