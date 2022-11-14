Drummond ended Sunday's 126-103 loss to the Nuggets with 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes.

Drummond didn't need too many minutes to make an impact, and the veteran big man has managed to contribute off the bench on a steady basis for the Bulls. Even though he's not the fantasy stud he was with the Pistons back in the day, and considering he has adjusted to a bench role with Chicago, Drummond can still be a serviceable option in some deep formats. He already has three double-doubles despite not playing more than 22 minutes in any game this season.