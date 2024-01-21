Drummond recorded 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and four steals across 19 minutes during Saturday's 125-96 win over the Grizzlies.

Despite coming into the game under an injury cloud, Drummond took advantage of a favorable matchup, tallying another double-double, and adding four steals for good measure. While this was a noteworthy performance, the fact they were matched up against the Grizzlies has to be accounted for when analyzing his efforts. With Nikola Vucevic fully healthy, Drummond should be viewed as a possible streaming option for anyone needing boards and defensive stats.