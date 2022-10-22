Drummond finished with 10 points (5-6 FG, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block across 18 minutes during Friday's 102-100 loss to Washington.

Drummond is not the fantasy stud he once was and is not expected to deliver strong numbers on a regular basis, though he remains a beast on the glass and is efficient enough on offense to put up decent numbers if given enough minutes. He's expected to remain as a backup going forward, though, and that will certainly limit his upside in most formats.