Drummond racked up four points (2-2 FG) and one rebound over three minutes during Monday's 111-100 win over the Hawks.

Drummond continues to be on the outside looking in when it comes to playing time, playing fewer than 15 minutes in 11 consecutive games. Despite being able to put up fantasy value, even in limited minutes, his on-court flaws basically rule him out when it comes to even a minimal role. He is worth keeping an eye on just in case injuries to other players clear a path for him, something that seems unlikely at this stage.