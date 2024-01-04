Drummond registered 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-6 FT), 16 rebounds, one block and two steals over 30 minutes in Wednesday's 116-100 loss to the Knicks.

Drummond's eight offensive boards were the most in the game, though he was outrebounded 20-16 by his New York counterpart Isaiah Hartenstein. Drummond has started at center over the last five games with Nikola Vucevic sidelined with a groin injury. In that span, Drummond is averaging 14.0 points, a league-leading 19.4 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.4 blocks over 29.6 minutes per game.