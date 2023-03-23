Drummond chipped in 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two blocks and one assist over 17 minutes during Wednesday's 116-91 loss to Philadelphia.

Drummond delivered an efficient double-double in a matchup with one of his former teams, but it's difficult to put too much stock in his stat line, given that the 76ers raced out to a 28-point halftime lead that resulted in lower minutes for all of the Bulls' starters aside from Zach LaVine. The veteran center hadn't exceeded 14 minutes in any of Chicago's previous seven contests and was limited to six- and seven-minute workloads in the prior two games leading up to Wednesday, so it's best to view Drummond's outing versus Philadelphia as an outlier rather than one that he'll be able to frequently replicate.