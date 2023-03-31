Drummond (personal) is available for Friday's game against the Hornets, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Drummond wasn't with the team for Wednesday's loss to the Lakers due to personal reasons, but he was back with the team for Friday's morning shootaround and is cleared to suit up versus Charlotte. Before his absence, the veteran big man scored in double figures in three of his last four appearances, posting 9.5 points and 9.0 rebounds in 15.5 minutes during that span.